The Museum of the Future is organizing the third “Future Champions” summer camp during the period from July 15 to August 1, 2024, to provide participating children with the opportunity to explore the world of the future and enjoy many educational and entertainment activities.

The activities of the summer camp for children between the ages of 6 and 13 include a variety of practical workshops and interactive experiences that aim to enhance the spirit of creativity, innovation and critical thinking in children, in addition to many activities, tours and interactive workshops varied according to age group.

The program for children (6-9 years) features activities designed to enhance curiosity and creativity, with various activities that include making sustainability capsules and educational tours of the museum, in addition to a number of virtual reality experiences.

The program for children (10-13 years old) includes interactive workshops that enhance critical thinking and problem-solving skills, in addition to advanced experiences such as paper making and drone challenges, and interactive sessions on space and technology topics.

The camp also provides an opportunity for children to develop new skills, make friends, and explore their potential in a supportive and stimulating environment. For more information about the “Future Champions” camp, please visit the electronic link:

www.museumofthefuture.ae/en/program/summer-camp-2024