The story of the “Museum of the Future” began in February 2014, when the World Government Summit organized the “Museum of Future Government Services” as an accompanying exhibition, and during the third session of the World Government Summit in February 2015, the name “Museum of the Future” was given to this project, the idea of ​​which was crystallized by the visit of His Excellency His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and his proactive and future vision, so the announcement of the launch of the “Museum of the Future” project came on March 3, 2015.

On August 8, 2015, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Law No. 19 of 2015 establishing the Museum of the Future, out of His Highness’s belief that the UAE and Dubai would be at the forefront of preparing for the future. This also came during the same year that was announced by the late Sheikh Khalifa. Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, a year of innovation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed the establishment of the Dubai Future Foundation, which was then the first of its kind in the world, and the formation of a Board of Trustees for the Foundation headed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to manage the institutionalization of foresight. the future. Construction work on the “Museum of the Future” began in 2017, and 3D printing was used to print large and major parts of the museum. By 2018, the structural structure was completed and the final piece was placed during an event held on November 20.

In October 2020, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum placed the final piece of the museum’s exterior facade, completing the exterior design with 1,024 pieces made with extreme precision, and on February 22, 2022, the Museum of the Future opened its doors to the world in an amazing ceremony.

A year after its opening, the museum received more than one million visitors from 163 countries. The museum represents a unique architectural marvel with an innovative and unusual engineering design.