A Museum of Sports (MdS) is to be built in Munich. The Olympic Park is being discussed as a possible location. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and Munich’s Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) presented the plans to the public for the first time yesterday.

The concept is ambitious: “Every sport that has ever been organized in Germany should be presented here and given a stage”, is how Reiter describes the concept. “From soccer to fistball, from aerobics to aikido.” The claim is clearly formulated: “It should be by far the most comprehensive collection on the subject of sports in all of Germany,” says Prime Minister Söder as the goal.

The MdS is to be operated by a company in which the city and state hold an equal share. A planning group has already drawn up a rough draft for the necessary size of the museum. “In order to be able to offer space for really all kinds of sports, we are talking about an exhibition area at least three times as large as in the Pinakothek der Moderne,” said Söder. “Plus outside areas.”

In addition to permanent exhibitions and changing thematic focuses, the museum concept also provides large areas for sports demonstrations. Conceivable: A multifunctional sports hall with stands integrated in the museum and a small stadium for demonstrations and outdoor events, for example for a frisbee course or football.

Of course, football will probably fill one of the largest sections in the museum. The fact that the German record champions, of all people, already runs their own museum of a similar type with the FC Bayern Erlebniswelt, is seen by the city and the club as unproblematic. “I think the idea of ​​a sports museum in Munich is great,” said FCB supervisory board Uli Hoeneß yesterday when asked. “In addition to the German Museum, there is also the BMW World in Munich – and both are well attended.” The FCB World of Experience takes visitors on an interactive journey through the history of the Munich club.

The question of a possible location for the MdS is still open. What is clear, however, is that most of those involved see the Olympic Park as an absolute ideal solution today. “The area is part of German sports history, not just because of the 1972 Olympic Games,” says Reiter. “If the sports museum were to be built there, it would undoubtedly also be a major attraction for the Olympic Park for decades to come.” Accessibility via the underground and parks would also already exist.

However, there are major monument protection requirements, especially in the core area of ​​the park. His buildings are among the most important documents of European building culture of the 20th century. The structural design found a special addition to the graphic design that Otl Aicher, as the design representative, developed, among other things, with the legendary sports pictograms and whose color design symbolizes the basic values ​​of democracy and the Olympic spirit. The design manual should ensure that the park is preserved as a total work of art. It serves as a guide and orientation aid for any planning.

On March 19, 1998, the Bavarian State Office for the Preservation of Monuments included the Olympic Park as an ensemble as well as the Olympic Stadium, the Olympic Hall, the Olympic Swimming Pool, the TV Tower and the Ecumenical Church Center of the Olympic Village as individual monuments in the list of monuments. A possible location for the sports museum would therefore probably only be found in the southern part of the area.

But this is just one of the many open questions that the planning group will have to address in the coming months. According to Söder, an opening of the sports museum is not realistic until 2030 at the earliest.