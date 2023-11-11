In 2011, the American artist Andrea Fraser asked herself L’1%, c’est moi Who are collectors today and how artists and institutions can escape from those who hold the absolute power of money in a world where, like the rest of society, wealth is concentrated in 1% of the population, with a handful of galleries monopolizing the market and the museum converted into a small-scale mass medium. With the expectations of immersive exhibitions exhausted and the cloud of crypto art gone, private collections are the new ones majorettes of the cultural environment. Encapsulated in very expensive palaces, they illuminate the current moment of capital while obscuring all authentic knowledge of the owner from whom they come. In Fraser’s words, l’État, c’est eux (the State is them).

There are many ways to collect, but they all agree that they are all a way of remembering. The tenuous mesh that separates the collector from the ragpicker passes, as Walter Benjamin would have it, to enclose his works in the magic circle of thought, where history, with its conflicts, what has been experienced and what is known, are the pedestal, the frame and seal of the possession. This memory exercise, this cumulative delirium of objects, but above all of gestures, will shield the good collector if he wishes to try different readings, to animate a new order (or even a productive disorder).

With the expectations of immersive exhibitions exhausted and the cloud of cryptoart gone, private collections are the new ‘majorettes’ of the cultural world

With the precedent of the inexplicable success of the Moco (ridiculous acronym of the Modern Contemporary Museum, located right next to the Picasso Museum in Barcelona), the businessman, journalist and collector Tatxo Benet succumbs to the fashion of reconciling the absolutism of money with the specter of radicalism , and he does so by naming his museum with the most fetishistic term in art: the forbidden. Will it be more popular for this reason? Could. But it is necessary to analyze whether all this effort to collect works that were banned has a cultural use or, on the contrary, is a simple simulation, giving credence to a market assumption that affirms that the significance of an artistic object lies in its promotion.

Its Museu de l’Art Prohibit, which occupies the modernist Garriga-Nogués palace in Barcelona’s Eixample, proclaims itself as “the first in the world dedicated to exhibiting works that have been censored or have suffered prohibitions of various kinds.” In its rooms, figures, objects and images that were once erased become explicit, without a minimum sense of the context, of the debate that led to their condemnation, with a naive vision of the role of both the power that wanted to make them invisible ( the canon) and the public, two vertices that add to that of the work and without them the “censored work” loses meaning. Showing fifty pieces that have no relationship with each other, except for having been the fodder of morality watchdogs, prevents intelligent sympathy between them and the public, which has now become voyeur. Thus, a game of Chinese boxes is articulated where one encloses another and the last only contains a flat image, a trading card, as boring as pornography.

‘Always Franco’ (2012), by Eugenio Merino, in the new Barcelona museum. Joel Codina

Could these works, which have lost their cursed aura, now be the object of attack within the Museu de l’Art Prohibit? They could, yes. And to contribute to the morbidity, a guard conveniently placed at the entrance next to an X-ray machine takes care to strip a possible perpetrator of any weapons. It is not relevant that part of the works exhibited are reproductions and models (León Ferrari), sketches (Gustav Klimt), copies (Chuck Close vetoed his own self-portrait in this exhibition), paintings torn from a mural (Banksy) or posters (that of Miquel Barceló, where a bullfighter is a tennis ball, or the other way around, rejected by the Roland Garros organization in 1995).

Others, however, are videos and installations (Abel Azcona, David Cerny) stylized to the point of annoyance, authentic models of what is correct. They couldn’t miss the penises, large and micro, vulvas, masturbations and crucifixions. Sunday painters (landscapes made by Guantanamo prisoners) mix without complexes with the masters (engravings by Goya or Picasso) because, in addition, the collector-owner considers that credentials are needed to navigate the ship well. And so, he has hired Carles Guerra, former head of the Fundació Tàpies, as artistic director, to whom he has added a few signatures for the launch catalog, such as Boris Groys and Joan Fontcuberta, although the latter does not clash thanks to his predilection for the world fake.

Could these works be attacked? To contribute to the morbidity, a security guard equipped with an X-ray machine strips potential perpetrators of weapons.

The Museu de l’Art Prohibit will only be surpassed by its small gift shop (has anyone really found a way out of them?) and its delirious objects of comfort: bananas, anti-stress vaginas, socks with drawings of breasts (“The start of the revolution in your feet with these socks and free those nipples from your feet”, you can read on the box) or cut-outs to make a soda machine with the figure of Franco inside, a replica of that installation by Eugenio Merino for which the media of communication contributed to ingenu.

They announce from the press department that the Museu de l’Art Prohibit will develop “complementary activities.” As an example, a couple of weeks ago Madonna was expected to visit this space and attest to the transcription of her sacrilegious thought into her art. Finally, the queen mother of pop did not find room in her agenda to leave her signature in the guest book. However, the French artist Orlan, known for making performances surgical procedures on his own body and transmit them electronically to galleries and museums. And here’s the news: our most secret fantasies have become pretentious. Definitely, one percent belongs to those who work for it.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_