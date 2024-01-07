Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/01/2024 – 7:33

An area close to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, was provided by the federal government for the construction of the Museum of Democracy, a space planned for the memory and union of the “democratic sectors of the country”. An initiative by the Ministry of Culture (Minc) in response to the anti-democratic attacks of January 8, the choice of land for this cultural center is the result of an agreement between the ministry and the Union Heritage Secretariat (SPU).

The space where the Democracy Museum will be built is located in the cultural sector of the Federal District. Exactly next to the Claudio Santoro National Theater, in the northern part of the Esplanada.

R$40 million will be invested in this project, which will come from the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC).

In order to select the most suitable architectural project for the initiative, Minc and the Brazilian Institute of Museums (Ibram) will hold a national competition. Shortly after this stage, a tender will be held for the execution of the work, which is expected to begin in 2025.

According to a statement published this Friday, 5th, by Minc, the Museum will have no connection with political lines or parties. “The aim is for it to be a civic institution, plural and built in tune with all those who support democracy”, says the note.

“In addition, the institutionalization of the Museum of Democracy must be guided by a participatory process of consultations with experts, representatives of collectives and entities recognized as being engaged in cultural and educational processes aimed at valuing democracy and human rights”, he added.

Virtual space

The launch of the Museum of Democracy repository is scheduled for next Monday, the 8th, one year after the anti-democratic attacks, which will be a virtual space to systematize, organize, and disseminate content about the country's contemporary democracy.

“In addition to housing a memorial to last year's anti-democratic attacks, the repository will serve as the basis for a campaign to mobilize museums and points of memory to reflect as agents of a democratic state and protagonists of their own history, in order to emphasize the importance of participation and social involvement for the construction of rights at the local level”, explained the MinC.