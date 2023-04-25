ZAGREB, Croatia — When their relationship ended more than 20 years ago, it was time for Olinka Vistica and Drazen Grubisic to divide up their stuff, including a TV, a computer and a bunch of vacation memorabilia. Then they came to the toy bunny.

When they were lovers, the two Croats had a tender ritual: when one of them came home, the other would wind up the fluffy rabbit and send it scampering around the house as a welcome. And when either of them went abroad on a business trip, they would take the white bunny with them and take photos with it at the tourist spots. It was such a symbol of their time together, Vistica said, that she felt neither of them should keep it.

At that point, the couple had an idea: “Wouldn’t it be great to have a place where everyone on the planet could send items after a breakup?” Vistica recalled thinking. A global archive of failed romances could help couples overcome disappointment, she said. It would also allow them to say to the world: “This love existed.”

Today, the former lovers operate the Museum of Broken Relationships, one of Croatia’s busiest—and quirkiest—tourist attractions. Housed in a former palace in the old quarter of Zagreb, the Capital of Croatia, the museum displays objects from heartbroken lovers from around the world along with text that tells the story of each item.

The donors of the items, many of whom mail the items, remain anonymous in an attempt to encourage them to be honest.

Memories range from the mundane — like a pair of white dress shoes, which came with a note saying, “She tried to force her fashion sensibilities on me” — to the emotionally charged. One exhibit is a parachute rig donated by a woman whose lover died in a skydiving accident.

The museum began in 2006 as a temporary project that Grubisic and Vistica presented at the Zagreb Salon, an art biennale. Soon the two were hosting pop-up exhibits in places like a California art gallery and a Turkish mall, soliciting more donations at each location. When they presented their exhibition in Mexico City, they received hundreds of articles and stories.

In 2010, Grubisic and Vistica opened the museum’s permanent headquarters in Zagreb. The collection now includes more than 4 thousand objects, of which about 70 are on display at a time. Charlotte Fuentes, a curator who looks after the collection and organizes exhibitions abroad, said new items arrived in the mail every week.

Recently, he said, someone sent him a piece of the 37-year-old wedding cake. She put it in a freezer. “It amazes me what people will do to try to keep love alive,” Fuentes said.

Several elements are reminiscent of other types of breakups, such as the loss of religious beliefs or the death of a child. Vistica pointed to two bras in a display case. One woman said she donated them after a mastectomy, writing that she hoped parting with them “will allow me to reconnect with my body. I’m so impatient for it to happen.”

“We always leave the name open-ended, so it’s just the ‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ and doesn’t mention love. All relationships are emotional, not just romantic ones,” Vistica said.

By: ALEX MARSHALL