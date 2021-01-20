The Grevin Museum in Paris, where the largest collection of wax figures in France is collected, sent the statue of the current US President Donald Trump to the warehouse, without waiting for the inauguration of Joe Biden.

The wax figure of the 45th President of the United States was sent to a secret warehouse with hundreds of storage units that were previously displayed in the museum. She previously stood in front of the figure of French leader Emmanuel Macron, next to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain.

It is reported that one of the sculptors has already begun creating the figure of Joe Biden immediately after the announcement of his victory in the presidential elections in November 2020. It will take about two months to make it, writes Agence France-Presse…

Employees of the museum workshop admitted that the figure of Trump was one of the most problematic, since it had to be restored every week due to the large flow of people who wanted to take a photo with her.

On January 18, it was reported that a giant inflatable figure of Donald Trump appeared at the Museum of London, depicting the American leader as a child in a diaper with a mobile phone in hand. The balloon will join the “protest” collection, which includes objects of the suffrage movement of the early 20th century, fighters for the environment and freedom of speech.

The Democrat’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20 at 12:00 local time (20:00 Moscow time).