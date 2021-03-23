A.In the middle of the eighties, in the then prosperous town of Kornwestheim just outside of Stuttgart, they had followed how the image of the even richer and even more unsightly Frankfurt had changed through the Museumsufer. And so they decided that they too should have a museum or at least a municipal gallery and that only architects who had contributed to Frankfurt’s cultural miracle were good enough for this: Oswald Mathias Ungers, Helge Bofinger and Josef Paul Kleihues were invited to a competition, as well Alexander von Branca, after all, architect of the Neue Pinakothek in Munich.

Kleihues was finally commissioned to create a small masterpiece of moderate postmodernism, the completion of which a good thirty years ago will now be celebrated with an exhibition on museum designs and artistic works by the architect. In Kornwestheim too, Kleihues followed his principle of working with basic geometric shapes. The floor plan consists of a parallelogram, a triangle, a rectangle and a semicircle; and if you connect the outermost points of all parts by lines, you get a square. Kleihues has added regional accents to this universal vocabulary of forms: the shed roof and its ostentatiously decorative steel girders on the east side refer to the industrial tradition of Kornwestheim, the travertine panels of the facade, which in turn play with the basic geometric shapes, come from a quarry near Cannstatt.

In terms of urban planning, the house is well placed, it gives the market square, which has turned out to be too large, a bit of support and acts as a worthy counterpart for one of the most peculiar buildings in southwest Germany, the almost fifty-meter-high combination of town hall and water tower that Paul Bonatz used for the thrifty in the thirties City fathers had convinced.

Architect as namesake

The Beuys exhibition that was shown at the opening testified that the people of Kornwestheim were aiming high with their municipal gallery. A few years later, however, money ran out at the location of the shoe manufacturer Salamander, and in 2000 the Kleihues’sche gallery building with its two large exhibition rooms on two floors was rented to an auction house. Three years later, the city decided to use the building itself again, it was renamed the Museum im Kleihues-Bau, and it is now a listed building.

So the architect has become the namesake. The exhibition entitled “Geometry and Poetry”, which is dedicated to him and can hopefully be visited without further Corona interruptions, begins with artistic and handicraft work. On display are paintings, a carpet and an armchair for the Deutsche Werkstätten in Hellerau, which with its square pattern is reminiscent of the seating furniture design by Oswald Mathias Ungers for the German Architecture Museum in Frankfurt, only with the telling difference that Kleihues is the backrest of the form of the human body, while for the more radical kindred Ungers such consideration was out of the question.