EThere are certainly many good reasons to go to the Caribbean in February. The fact that one of them could be a museum is not the first thing that occurs to you. One thinks more of sun, salt water and drinks with elaborate little umbrellas. At the latest, however, once you have been to the Mémorial ACTe Museum in Guadeloupe, you begin to fundamentally rethink your own image of the Caribbean.

At the port of the capital, a metal structure stands out behind half-ruined and wildly overgrown houses. The Museum of Caribbean Slavery History stands on the site where enslaved people used to work in a sugar cane factory. A black box that houses the exhibition is entwined with a steel construction that is intended to resemble a fig tree. It can be read as a network of roots that had to be weakened, reshaped and reconnected in a different way when people were violently torn from their homes.