Unattractive on the outside, confusing on the inside: The new Berlin building of the Museum for the 20th Century by Herzog & de Meuron is completely out of hand. Why is everyone watching?

W.hen the architect has to build a new museum, he asks the director what he needs and wants, and comes up with nice rooms: thinks about how to make them accessible to the public, how to create a nice foyer, space for restaurants and shops plans. He then tries to accommodate the whole thing appropriately on the property. When the building becomes an architectural icon – that’s fine too. In any case, you start with art. With the question of how to make it easier for the visitor to find her. Actually.

At the Berlin Museum for the 20th Century, called M20, the Basel architects Herzog & de Meuron bridled the horse from behind. Under the pressure of the excited Berlin discussions about the Kulturforum, they first designed the building. As modest as possible so that he doesn’t overtake his neighbors Mies van der Rohe and Scharoun. “No handwriting of your own,” promised Jacques Herzog, humility and restraint. The result was the design, which is often dismissed as a “barn”, broadly based, but also deeply so that it does not tower over the neighbors.