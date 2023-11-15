Dhe Museum Folkwang in Essen, one of the most famous art museums in the world as the guardian of Karl Ernst Osthaus’s museum idea, will open an exhibition on Friday next week with the title “We are the future” and the subtitle “Visions of new communities”. The announcement on the museum’s website begins like this: “The threat to our living spaces shapes our reality today. Demands for fundamental changes are becoming increasingly urgent. But how can something seemingly unchangeable be rethought? Which new forms of coexistence are actually desirable?”

Patrick Bahners Features correspondent in Cologne and responsible for “Humanities”.

There is no talk of art up to this point. It is tacitly assumed that she should be responsible for the questions cited. The fifth sentence of the advertising text explicitly states that the exhibition will “start from these current questions” in order to examine “historical and current artistic ideas for alternative forms of coexistence”. A large, perhaps more conventional arc is drawn back to the life reform movement during Osthaus’s lifetime. Utopias of steel and glass construction will also appear.

Weapons of fantastic aesthetics

A separate chapter should be dedicated to Afrofuturism. This term is used to describe currents that use fantastic aesthetics, especially science fiction, to reflect the discrimination against African Americans and other communities of the so-called African diaspora. Anaïs Duplan, who teaches at Bennington College in Vermont and introduces himself on Instagram as a “trans & neuroqueer meditation teacher” and “postcolonial lit professor,” was hired as guest curator for this chapter. Duplan founded The Center for Afrofuturist Studies, an artist residencies program in Iowa City.

A few days before the installation of the exhibition objects, Duplan received an email from Peter Gorschlüter, the director of the Folkwang Museum, who informed him of a “severe decision”. People saw the news that Duplan spread on Instagram during the current Middle East war; some are unacceptable from the museum’s perspective. The museum ended the collaboration with immediate effect. We would like to continue to present some artistic positions of Afrofuturism without their own section.







The BDS decision is not a legal requirement

In a written statement to the FAZ, the museum refers exclusively to an Instagram message from November 10th in which Duplan called for “support of the BDS network”. “The German Bundestag has classified this network as anti-Semitic.” The museum did not want to say which other postings were unacceptable from the museum’s perspective – and it refused any further explanation of its actions.

This is also stated in the email to Duplan BDS resolution of the Bundestag from 2019. The city of Essen has adopted the resolution; As a municipal art museum, the Folkwang is obliged by them. The type of obligation that arises from this voluntary commitment has been clarified in court: the Bundestag resolution is not a legal requirement. The Federal Administrative Court has prohibited the city of Munich from basing its refusal to rent a meeting room solely on the BDS content of the meeting.