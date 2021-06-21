Located on the canyon of San Pedro (Buenos Aires), the boundary between an urban area and a nature reserve area, the project takes the thirteen-meter drop to offer great views of the green and the changing color of the Parana River. Seen from the city, the building is low-rise.

The access next to the staircase that links the upper urban avenue with the lower walk. From there you can understand the complete volume of the museum.

Two opposing resources were used for materiality. On the one hand, the concrete; heavy, raw, opaque. On the other, the glass, translucent or transparent, allows light to enter directly or indirectly. The showrooms, where the lighting of the exhibited pieces must be controlled, have concrete as the dominant element.

The building takes the unevenness, disappears from the city and is integrated into the landscape.

Glazed fragments appear only to allow a controlled entrance of light and frame a space of the landscape that accompanies the visitor to experience the fossil display that are exposed there.

In the traffic ramps that connect the different rooms reveal the landscape, which happens to star in those moments of transition.



At the end of the downward journey, the fossil find located in its original excavation is revealed.

As the end of the descending route is the main room where the fossil find located in its original excavation is revealedl. This room is a synthesis of the project, shows the scale of its superimposed components and always respects the design logic used. I decided to call my project “Claroscuro” because of this contrast between materials, lighting, nature and uses.

Chair’s Commentary

In the atypical course of 2020, all levels of PLAN B developed their projects in the town of San Pedro. In the case of Architectural project, the continuous appearance of fossils in the area motivated us to propose a paleontological museum implanted in the ravine, in the same place where one of those discoveries took place.

In the fundamentals of the exercise it was stated “… a finding was produced that prompted several organizations and independent researchers to propose the construction of a building for Paleontological Museum which will allow the general public and the scientific community to observe the process of excavation and recovery of recently found fossil remains.



Glazed ramp circulation between rooms

The program proposed three showrooms, research laboratory and administrative and service spaces in an area of ​​2500 m2. Unlike other programs where the viewer remains in place, in this case the visitor is on the move and the designer must guide them.

Tomás Jerbic’s proposal solves the problem posed by the downward path that begins at Alte Avenue. Brown and guides the visitor to the fossil remains found.

The author leads us through a sequence of rooms with controlled winnowings, connected through glazed circulations. This allows you to focus on the exhibition inside the rooms and contemplate the landscape during the tour. This contrast of opacity and transparency decided Tomás to correctly name his project “Claroscuro”.



From the lower promenade it is possible to understand the complete volume of the museum.

The author: Tomás Jerbic

I am a recent graduate of FADU UBA and in this final project I wanted to integrate the knowledge obtained throughout my degree.

At 26 years old, I am in the process of forming an architecture studio specialized in the world of representation, 3D art and architectural design with a team united by the same passion.

Currently, we are in charge of the design and execution of the work of a house; as well as visualization work for foreign projects and clients.



Circulatory scheme

With the focus on creativity, our goal is to find the optimal fusion point between the physical space we inhabit and the new opportunities that digitization offers.

Our interest lies in expanding the possibilities and tools available to imagine spaces, projecting them on real media through a digital vision that is more like reality than the technological fiction that drives it.

Personally, the love for architecture is always and will be present in each of my interventions. Guided by the conviction that the subject I exercise is intrinsically linked to the universal quality of life. I believe in the possibility of approaching perfection through a meticulous study of human needs.

Student. Thomas Jerbic Matter. Architectural project Chair. Plan B Workshop (arch. Mario Boscoboinik) FADU UBA Teacher. Gonzalo bardach Coordinator. Claudio Robles.

MJ