Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/13/2023 – 3:52 pm

The Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR), located at Praça Mauá, in the port area of ​​the city, is open to anyone wishing to visit the collection. The initiative is a partnership of the Special Secretariat for Youth in Rio de Janeiro, Espaço Cultural and the International Youth Observatory (OIJ) in celebration of Youth Month. The free ticket is valid until September 3 and includes all age groups. The intention of the cultural space with free admission is to increase public visitation to the exhibitions.

For secretary Salvino Oliveira – who mediated, on the 4th of this month at the museum, a debate on the tenth anniversary of the Youth Statute, as part of the program -, the open door is a gift that the Museu de Arte do Rio gives to the population. “I’m sure it will be a month of many visits. Those who don’t know it yet will have the chance to get to know it and those who know it will want to visit it again, because going to MAR is always a guarantee of an incredible tour”, he said.

According to the director and head of the Representation of the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture (OEI) in Brazil, Raphael Callou, the democratization of access to cultural goods requires public policies that reach a greater number of people. “That’s why we are very proud to be able to celebrate International Youth Month with free MAR. We are a plural space, where the convergence of protagonists is increasingly present. Free admission for all visitors reinforces MAR’s mission to provide knowledge, culture and art to the public”, he said in a publication by the secretariat.

Museum

MAR is a cultural space of the city of Rio, created jointly by the Municipal Secretary of Culture and the Roberto Marinho Foundation. In January 2021, the Organization of Ibero-American States started to manage the site, in cooperation with the Municipal Secretariat of Culture. Since then, it has supported exhibition and educational programs by carrying out various activities.

“The Museu de Arte do Rio, for OEI, represents an instrument for strengthening access to culture, closely related to the territory, in addition to contributing to training in the arts, having in Rio de Janeiro, through its history and its expressions , the raw material for the job,” added Callou.

In addition to the city of Rio, MAR has the support of the state government, with the Ministry of Culture and the federal government through the Federal Law of Incentive to Culture.

Those who want more information can access the MAR page on the Internet.