For the blue it was the first Atp final in his career, the Spaniard defeated 2-1. From Monday he will be number 31 in the world ranking

The coup was expected from Matteo Berrettini, on the Sunday of the three blue finals – Gstaad, Hamburg, Palermo – instead Lorenzo Musetti made a great feat: in his first final of an Atp 500, at the central of the legendary Rothenbaum club in Hamburg, he beat in three sets sets, 6-4 6-7 6-4, the nino de oro of world tennis, Carlos Alcaraz, 19 from Murcia, who in his previous 5 finals had not only always won, but had never even conceded a set to opponents. And he did it by overcoming the disappointment for five match points wasted in the second if, taking one of the most beautiful and spectacular matches of the year between two of the strongest young players in the world.

From tomorrow Lorenzo, the fourth Italian to win in Hamburg after Nicola Pietrangeli, Paolo Bertolucci and Fabio Fognini, he will be the 28th Italian among the top 40 of the world ranking, thus earning the best career ranking: on Monday he will in fact be at position 31.

A great match of Lorenzo, who held up very well the percussion of the Spaniard – today, it must be said, a bit foul, especially in the first set – defending himself with order, great coldness, very few gratifying errors. And then ‘creating’ tennis with his backhand, with the damps, the punctual volleys; but above all with an excellent service performance – central barrels alternating with very loaded trajectories -, with a spectacular variety of angles and with total concentration. In the eighth game of the second set, at 4-3 and Musetti service, Alcaraz had three balls to re-enter the match. He wasted one, but he played the other two with admirable Musetti mindset. Two games later Alcaraz was probably right about a “double rebound” not called to Lorenzo (the point of the possible 0-30) but he was good at resetting, shortening to 5-4 and then snatching Musetti’s serve in the last game useful, also canceling two matchpoints on 40-15 for the Italian, the second with a millimeter straight pass on the brave serves & volley of the opponent. The set then reached the tie-break, and after an unreal first point from Alcaraz during a subnet exchange, the balance began to shift towards Spain. Musetti, determined as never in his career, managed to move up from 1-3 to 6-3, but there in another twist of a crazy match, he let go of three more matchpoints, allowing Alcaraz to equalize the score. Scrolling? Disappointment? Not at all. Lorenzo remained attached to the match despite the confidence, and the good tennis, recovered by Alcaraz, if he played point by point, and then placed the decisive break in the tenth game, closing after 2 hours and 46 minutes. The first prize of a season that until now had given him great flashes and many disappointments, and a great test, as well as talent, of maturity.

Previously nothing to do for Matteo Berrettini, defeated in comeback in Gastaad by the number 5 Atp Casper Ruud for 6-4 6-7 6-2.

