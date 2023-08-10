In Toronto Lorenzo loses the first set, goes close to defeat but regains the match and gives himself the challenge with Medvedev

Federica Cocchi

When we saw Musetti with short hair, a little thought to the legendary Samson, weakened by the cut of the hair, we had done it. Especially seeing how Thanasi Kokkinakis had led the match for at least one set and three quarters. He came very close to knocking out Lorenzo Musetti who in comeback and practically standing on the ledge, grabs the round of 16 of the Masters 1000 in Toronto by overcoming the Australian in comeback 4-6 7-5 6-4. In the first set, Simone Tartarini's pupil suffered an opening break and the Australian, extremely solid on serve and with a tennis that is increasingly finding itself after the many physical problems, did not allow him to return. Second part that opens in balance but cracks dangerously in the seventh game with the Tuscan forced to save three break points after 10 minutes of arm wrestling manages to go up 4-3 demonstrating a certain solidity of nerves.

THE HOOK — Kokkinakis is in confidence, he doesn't give in physically, he travels on an average of 60% of primes and around 80% of points with the prime. He doesn't back down and closes for 4-4. On the other hand, Musetti's body language begins to show signs of distrust, in the ninth game he is once again in trouble, he saves a first break point with a winning serve, The Kokk however stands there and earns another one but this time it doesn't materialize. In the end Lorenzo saves himself again, goes on 5-4 but at 5-5, for the umpteenth time, ends up 0-30 behind. The good news is that he saves himself again, 6-5, and in the 12th game from 40-15 Kokkinakis first lets himself be caught up and then comes back. Lorenzo closes 7-5 and everything is played in the third.

THE EPILOGUE — Lorenzo immediately starts well, holds the serve and immediately breaks Kokkinakis’ serve extending 2-0. When the game now seems to be in hand, Musetti has an empty pass when he has the ball to make it 3-0 and allows the Australian to return, reopening the game. Thanasi starts pushing again, Lorenzo holds on and tries to charge up, the match is back in great balance with the two firmly clinging to their turn to serve. Until the 9th game in which Kokkinakis’ serve drops, Lorenzo enters the exchanges and earns 3 match points. The first flies away, but in the second Musetti closes and earns the eighth final with Medvedev.