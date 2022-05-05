Musetti retires due to injury. Zverev enters the quarter-finals in Madrid and awaits Sinner or Aliassime A thigh problem stops the 20-year-old from Carrara in the second set of his round of 16 match. The German is now waiting for the winner of the match between Jannik Sinner and Auger Aliassime There will be no tricolor derby in the quarter-finals of the Madrid tournament. The match between Lorenzo Musetti and Alexander Zverev ends prematurely with the blue forced to retire at 6-3 1-0 due to a problem in his left thigh found at the end of the first set. The German n.3 in the world, and second force on the board, thus advances to the quarter-finals of the Masters 1000 in Madrid and is now waiting for the winner of the match among other blue in the race Jannik Sinner and the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

THE MATCH

Balance reigns supreme in the service shifts of the two contenders, in the first portion of the match. Musetti exhibits an all-court tennis full of variations, unlike his opponent who remains steadfast on the baseline unless he is forced to advance by the Italian. However, some distraction errors condemned the blue in the seventh game, when at the end of a frenzied exchange he loses control of the backhand and concedes the break at the first useful opportunity. Meanwhile, Zverev continues to grant nothing to the service (and not only). To make the difference 88% of points won with the first (14/16), 17 winners and a second fulminating break sealed with a backhand response in the line, at 5-3. In the break between the first and second set, Musetti unexpectedly asks for the intervention of the physiotherapist due to a problem in his left thigh, but returns to the field regularly to play the second portion of the match. In the second half Zverev starts serving and with the same performances as the first set he scores his fifth consecutive game. Under a game the Tuscan, however, approaches the net and with great surprise decides to give way to Zverev, abandoning the race.