Lorenzo Musetti can’t do it. The 20-year-old from Tuscany has in fact decided to renounce the Internazionali d’Italia due to the injury to his left thigh that forced him to retire yesterday in Madrid in the match against Zverev.

the message

–

It was he himself who made the announcement with a message on Instagram: “I am very sorry to write this post. Unfortunately, the tests done today were not positive and the injury I had yesterday was more serious than expected. it forces you to skip the tournament I love the most, that is Rome, and also Lyon. But we will see each other for sure in Paris. “