Lorenzo in the 1st round against Ivashka, Jannik returns with Paul, while the Ligurian is expected by Basilashvili. Outside Sonego
There is also Lorenzo Musetti in the main draw of the Masters 1000 in Madrid. The 19-year-old pupil of Simone Tartarini passed the qualifications by beating Alejandro Canas, Spanish number 440 in the world, in a comeback 5-7 7-5 6-2 in the second round. Lorenzo will make his debut on Monday in the main draw against the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, n.44 in the ranking with whom he had never played. Lorenzo Sonego did not make it instead, beaten in the first round of the main draw by the British Jack Draper, n.124, on the draw thanks to a wild card, who thus obtained his first victory on clay and will face second round the number 8 in the world Andrey Rublev.
Sinner and Fognini
–
Also on Monday (from 12.30 live Sky Tennis) Jannik Sinner, 12th in the ranking, makes his debut after returning after two weeks of training. For him the match against the American Tommy Paul, n.34. If successful, the South Tyrolean would find in the second round the winner of the match between the Australian Alex Del Minaur (# 24), semifinalist in Barcelona the other week, and the Spaniard Pedro Martinez (# 42). Fabio Fognini, n.50 in the ranking, finds instead at about 1.30 pm the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, n.20, with whom he is 1-1 in the previous matches. If successful, Fognini would challenge Carlos Alcaraz in the second round.
May 1, 2022 (change May 1, 2022 | 21:01)
