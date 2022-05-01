There is also Lorenzo Musetti in the main draw of the Masters 1000 in Madrid. The 19-year-old pupil of Simone Tartarini passed the qualifications by beating Alejandro Canas, Spanish number 440 in the world, in a comeback 5-7 7-5 6-2 in the second round. Lorenzo will make his debut on Monday in the main draw against the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, n.44 in the ranking with whom he had never played. Lorenzo Sonego did not make it instead, beaten in the first round of the main draw by the British Jack Draper, n.124, on the draw thanks to a wild card, who thus obtained his first victory on clay and will face second round the number 8 in the world Andrey Rublev.