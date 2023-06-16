Lorenzo Musetti in the morning, Jannik Sinner for a snack. The Tuscan returns to the field in the late morning (11 am on Supertennis) in search of the semifinal of the Boss Open on the grass in Stuttgart. The 21-year-old from Carrara, No. 17 in the ranking and seeded number 6, has to contend with the American Frances Tiafoe, No. 12 in the world and seeded number 3. The precedents say Musetti, ahead 3-2 against the 25-year-old American . The last match dates back to a few weeks ago, third round of the Internationals in Rome, with Lorenzo’s success.

Jannik in Holland

After Musetti, around 4.30 pm (live Supertennis) it will be the turn of Jannik Sinner, number 9 in the world, who will try to win the semifinal against Emil Ruusuvuori. The Finn is an old acquaintance of Vagnozzi and Cahill’s pupil: they have already faced each other six times with the Italian five victories. The last time the two met in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Miami at the end of March and the blue went 2-0. In ‘s-Hertogenbosch Sinner – who had accepted a wild card for the tournament initially planned for the reigning champion Tim Van Rijthoven, who forfeited – entered the race directly in the second round by beating the Kazakh for the third time in as many matches Bublik, n.47 of the ranking.