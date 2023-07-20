Quarterfinals at the Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden. After the derby with Arnaldi, the Italian tennis player’s clay court tournament continues

Musetti-Misolic is worth a place in the semifinals at the Nordea Open in Bastad, 25th on Swedish red clay. Both arrive at the match at the end of a mini marathon: the Italian after beating his compatriot Arnaldi 2-1 in 2 hours and 38 minutes, the Austrian after beating Kovalik with the same score in 2 hours and 32 minutes. Musetti, seeded number 3 of the event, starts as the favorite according to the bookmakers: whoever wins will access the semifinals, where he will find someone who has already played in two finals on the red clay of Roland Garros: Casper Ruud.

Musetti-Misolic, the prediction of the match — Despite the difficulties encountered with Arnaldi, good at taking the match up to the third set, Musetti is clearly the favorite over the Austrian. In addition to technical values ​​and caliber, red clay is the Italian’s favorite surface, who after more than two and a half hours of practice in the previous round is regaining confidence with clay after the season on grass. It is therefore conceivable that the number 16 in the world could file the case in two sets, imposing himself 2-0: the market in question is quoted at 1.40 on Better and Goldbet, at 1.43 on Snai, 1.44 on Planetwin365 and 1.50 on Sisal and bet365. See also Who is Ambrosino, the golden urchin who makes Italy U19 fly

OTHER QUOTES — Said of the 2-0 Set Betting, the odds of the Head to Head should also be explored. Musetti’s victory is played at 1.13 on bet365, Goldbet and Sisal and at 1.14 on Planetwin365 and Snai. Misolic’s coup at 5.40 on Goldbet, 5.45 on Planetwin365 and at 6.00 on bet365. The gap narrows for the odds relating to the first set only: if the Italian wins it he is quoted at 1.22 on Sisal and bet365, if the Austrian wins it at 4.00 on bet365, Better and Goldbet. Final comment on the over line: that at least 20 games are played in the match (over 19.5) is quoted at 1.80 on bet365 and Snai, that there will be a maximum of 19 games is playable at 1.91 on bet365 and 2.00 on Sisal.

July 20 – 3.42pm

