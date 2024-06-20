Lorenzo Musetti beats Brandon Nakashima 6-4 4-6 6-4 and enters the quarter-finals at Queen’s. In the next round he is expected by the British Billy Harris (162). A very balanced match against Nakashima that Musetti, always ahead in the score, managed to bring home after 2 hours and 27 minutes of fighting.

Berrettini disappointment

However, Matteo Berrettini’s run at the ATP 500 tournament in Halle (grass, prize money 2,107,331 euros) ends in the second round. The Italian, number 65 in the world, lost to the American Marcos Giron, number 53 in the ATP ranking, with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 45 minutes.

Good double

The adventure of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori continues, however, as they reached the semi-final at the ATP 500 in Halle. The two Italians, the first seeding favourites, after the easy success on their debut against the Spaniard Martinez and the Kazakh Nedovyesov, brought back into the draw as lucky loser, repeated themselves by beating 6-4 6-3, in 62 minutes of the match, the French Arthur Fils and the other Kazakh Alexander Bublik. In the semi-final they will face the Germans Yannick Hanfmann and Dominik Koepfer.