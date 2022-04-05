In the ATP 250 in Marrakech, the 20-year-old passes 7-5 6-1 and waits for Taberner. The Palermitan surrenders to Carballes, the Marchesman stopped by Molcan
More than positive signs from Lorenzo Musetti, still looking for continuity after the great performance of the Davis Cup when he gave the decisive point to Italy. The 20-year-old from Carrara in the ATP 250 in Marrakech, Morocco overtook the Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas, number 33 in the world and seeded number 4 of the tournament, by 7-6 (5) 6-1.
For the Tuscan world number it was the first match played on red this season. Lorenzo got off to a bad start with an opening break, then broke the serve from the 34-year-old from Barcelona twice to climb 4-1. The blue defended the advantage up to 5-2: then, however, after missing a set-point in the eighth game and another in the tenth, he got back on 5 all. He decided the tie-break: Ramos Vinolas jumped ahead 4-1 but then it was Musetti who won six of the next seven points, closing 7 to 5. With momentum Musetti took a break ahead even at the start of the second half (2 -0), also repeated in the third game, and extended to 4-0: Ramos Vinolas stopped the bleeding (4-1) but Lorenzo closed 6-1 with yet another break. In the second round Musetti is expected by another Spaniard, Carlos Taberner, n.96 in the ranking.
Out of Ceck
–
Outside Marco Cecchinato and Stefano Travaglia. The 29-year-old from Palermo, n.97 in the ranking, lost 7-5 7-6 (1) to Roberto Carballes Baena, n.79. The 30-year-old from Ascoli Piceno, n.112, was instead defeated 6-0 6-4 by the Slovak Alex Molcan, n.65.
April 5, 2022 (change April 5, 2022 | 21:51)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Musetti #fights #overtakes #Ramos #Cecchinato #Travaglia #immediately
Leave a Reply