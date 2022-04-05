More than positive signs from Lorenzo Musetti, still looking for continuity after the great performance of the Davis Cup when he gave the decisive point to Italy. The 20-year-old from Carrara in the ATP 250 in Marrakech, Morocco overtook the Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas, number 33 in the world and seeded number 4 of the tournament, by 7-6 (5) 6-1.

For the Tuscan world number it was the first match played on red this season. Lorenzo got off to a bad start with an opening break, then broke the serve from the 34-year-old from Barcelona twice to climb 4-1. The blue defended the advantage up to 5-2: then, however, after missing a set-point in the eighth game and another in the tenth, he got back on 5 all. He decided the tie-break: Ramos Vinolas jumped ahead 4-1 but then it was Musetti who won six of the next seven points, closing 7 to 5. With momentum Musetti took a break ahead even at the start of the second half (2 -0), also repeated in the third game, and extended to 4-0: Ramos Vinolas stopped the bleeding (4-1) but Lorenzo closed 6-1 with yet another break. In the second round Musetti is expected by another Spaniard, Carlos Taberner, n.96 in the ranking.