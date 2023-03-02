The N. 18 in the world confirms the moment of technical and tactical confusion and stops against Munar 6-4 6-4. Now American concrete. The Palermitan defeated by Monteiro 6-3 3-6 2-6 is also out

Nothing to do, not even in Santiago Lorenzo Musetti manages to reverse course. The Italian number 2, seeded number 1 of the tournament, surrenders to the Spanish 66 in the world Jaume Munar, ex Next Gen and product of the Nadal Academy, with a double 6-4. Lorenzo, who in any case reached his career best ranking of number 18 this week, started the match badly suffering a break in the opening without ever being able to recover it. Slow, too far from the line, foul, Musetti tried to get back on track in the second set with two break points in the opening but in the end it was the Spaniard who broke his serve in the 3rd game. See also Berrettini, Sinner and Musetti: "We, tennis players because we dreamed of being him"

False start — Apart from the good matches at the beginning of the season in the United Cup in Brisbane, won against opponents between 166 and 800 in the world, Lorenzo made his debut at the Australian Open after a battle in the fifth against the revived South African Lloyd Harris, and even the decision to play the South American tournaments on clay didn’t bring satisfaction. Out in the quarterfinals of Buenos Aires against 101 in the world Varillas, out in the 1st round of Rio de Janeiro with the Chilean Jarry and also out in Santiago. “A little too nervous” said Simone Tartarini already in Buenos Aires and in fact also in the ATP 250 of Chile, the blue often showed signs of nervousness without being able to react to the difficulties. Now, for Musetti the double appointment on American hard with the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells and Miami. But we will have to find a centering. See also Genoa, there is Sturaro: return to 4-2-3-1 Small still ko, Maksimovic excluded

Sniped ko — Marco Cecchinato’s race also stops in the second round, defeated by the Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 6-3 3-6 2-6. The blue, number 91 in the world, immediately loses his serve in the first game of the third set, then Monteiro repeats the break in the fifth and ends smoothly.

March 1, 2023 (change March 2, 2023 | 00:47)

