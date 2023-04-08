The crisis of Lorenzo Musetti continues. The Tuscan also in Marrakesh, Atp 250 in Morocco, fails to win two games in a row in a tournament and thus surrenders to the certainly not irresistible Frenchman Alexandre Muller, number 126 in the world. The 21-year-old tennis player from Carrara, n.21 Atp and first seeded, surrendered 6-3 1-6 6-4 to the transalpine, in his first semifinal in the major circuit in his career, in a match that frankly at a certain point looked widely in the hands in the blue.