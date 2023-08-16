A great Musetti, the one seen against Daniel Evans in the first round of the ATP 1000 in Cincinnati, Ohio. One of the best matches played on hard courts in quite some time now, a convincing 6-4 6-3 that leaves no doubts about the good game played by the 21-year-old pupil of Simone Tartarini. The blue number 2 commanded the exchanges, proving to be more aggressive than usual, even rather continuous and with few moments of uncertainty, such as when in the first set he had given up the break he had conquered in the opening to the British, but it was a moment: Lorenzo regained it immediately.

what quality

—

A game that lasted an hour and 28 minutes, which also offered valuable shots in the second set (especially from Musetti) but little suspense: also in this case, the Tuscan immediately conquered the break, and then held it until the end, indeed repeating it on 5-3 and Evans serve. Worthy closure, the seal of the match, the backhand return transformed into an extraordinary winner on match point. Musetti did what he had to do and once again the draw is not his friend, given that in the next round he will have to meet, for the second time in a few days, the number 3 in the world, Daniil Medvedev: in Toronto he finished two sets to 0 in favor of the Russian, let’s see if the Canadian lesson has had any effect in the Tuscan. On the field, for the Italians, Lorenzo Sonego against Aleksandr Shevchenko.