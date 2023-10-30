After the 6-3 6-4 for the Bulgarian in Vienna, the story doesn’t change in the last 1000 of the season: Lorenzo takes it to 3rd, but it’s not enough. Grigor finds Medvedev again in the second round

Francesco Sessa

No rematch for Lorenzo Musetti against Grigor Dimitrov. A few days after the Bulgarian’s victory in the first round of the 500m in Vienna, in the 1000m in Paris-Bercy the Carrarino lost again against the number 17 in the world: after the 6-3 6-4 in Austria, Dimitrov wins 6-2 6-7 6-3. For Musetti it is the fourth consecutive defeat, Grigor gives himself a great second round against Daniil Medvedev, as happened in Vienna right after the success against Lorenzo.

THE MATCH — Musetti has the merit of extending a match that seemed destined to end in two sets. Dimitrov, after controlling the first set and starting with a break in the second, serves to close the match at 5-4. Then, suddenly, signs of life from Lorenzo, who until then had been inconsistent in the match: counterbreak and victory of the set at the tie break, played brilliantly (the second point after an endless exchange was marvellous) also taking advantage of the team’s few firsts on the court opponent. The third set is therefore a conquest for Carrarino, but it is not enough: the break in the second game by Dimitrov – who restarted brilliantly after the lost set – effectively decides the match. See also Gremio goes for two stars from the Rayados de Monterrey

from a Davis perspective — The excellent finish of the second set was therefore not enough for Musetti, who appeared tense, not very effective and without confidence in the first set and a half. On the other hand, Dimitrov – net of the missed pass at the end of the second set – confirmed his health, in continuity with what he has shown in recent months. Now the Bulgarian will try to take revenge on Medvedev after the 3-6 6-2 6-4 in Vienna, for Musetti an appointment in the 250 in Sofia: Lorenzo must find results again, also because the home match against Arnaldi and Sonego for the place as second Italian singles player in the final stages of the Davis Cup behind Sinner.