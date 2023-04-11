A splendid day, Vasco Rossi would sing, and that of Italian tennis in the Principality was all right. Three victories out of three, four out of four if we also count Matteo Berrettini’s on Easter Monday. Thus, after the feat of Lorenzo Sonego, the successes of Lorenzo Musetti and Luca Nardi arrived. Heavy, different reasons, and also expected. That of the Tuscan, seeded number 16, was needed to interrupt that black streak that accompanied him in this beginning of 2023, and today’s is a confirmation of what happens when a player takes the field, perhaps not in trust but predestined, and one maybe fit but tidy and nothing more. So Musetti, as soon as he found his inspiration, managed to beat a tough guy like the Serbian Kecmanovic 7-6 (1) 6-0. A clear victory after a painful first set but won by playing a spectacular tie break, which gave confidence to Lorenzo, who took the chair by destroying the player who was a finalist in Estori two days ago. Musetti ramped between short shots, first serve and winners, closing the match on the first match point.