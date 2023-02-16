Two sets are enough for the Italian n.2 to beat Cachin and reach the quarterfinals in the Argentine 250cc. At 19 he returns to the field. At 10.30 pm it’s Alcaraz’s turn
After Jannik Sinner’s splendid victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Rotterdam, Lorenzo Musetti took care of completing the splendid day of blue tennis, agile and quick not only to beat his opponent in the second round of the ATP 500 in Buenos Aires, the landlord Pedro Cachin with a clear 6-2 6-3, but also to anticipate a storm that shortly thereafter hit the Argentine capital. For Lorenzo it is the thirteenth quarter-final of his career, the sixth on clay. The 20-year-old blue today (not before 19, live Sky and Supertennis) will face the certainly not insurmountable obstacle of the Peruvian Varillas, who eliminated what remains of Dominic Thiem. A game to take with a grain of salt for Musetti, of course, but the semifinal is within reach.
However, Lorenzo’s part of the draw is interesting: in the semifinal he would have one between Cameron Norrie (seeded number 2) and Etcheverry: the Briton is the favorite but he wouldn’t be an impossible opponent for the Tuscan either. Obviously waiting for Carlitos Alcaraz, in what would be a splendid rematch of the Hamburg 2022 final. The Spanish number 2 in the world faces Dusan Lajovic tonight at 10.30pm.
February 17, 2023 (change February 17, 2023 | 00:33)
