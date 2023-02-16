After Jannik Sinner’s splendid victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Rotterdam, Lorenzo Musetti took care of completing the splendid day of blue tennis, agile and quick not only to beat his opponent in the second round of the ATP 500 in Buenos Aires, the landlord Pedro Cachin with a clear 6-2 6-3, but also to anticipate a storm that shortly thereafter hit the Argentine capital. For Lorenzo it is the thirteenth quarter-final of his career, the sixth on clay. The 20-year-old blue today (not before 19, live Sky and Supertennis) will face the certainly not insurmountable obstacle of the Peruvian Varillas, who eliminated what remains of Dominic Thiem. A game to take with a grain of salt for Musetti, of course, but the semifinal is within reach.