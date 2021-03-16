“This decision is necessary, inevitable,” says the French culture minister Roselyne Bachelot. The Musée d’Orsay is to return the only painting by Gustav Klimt in the possession of the French Republic, the 1905 oil painting “Roses under Trees”, to its rightful owners: the heirs of the Jewish Austrian Nora Stiasny, who was murdered in the Holocaust. Since the work was previously one of the country’s inalienable cultural assets, Bachelot has announced a change in the law for this restitution.

The Musée d’Orsay acquired Klimt’s almost pointillist landscape, showing apple trees over rose blossoms, in 1980 from the Zurich gallery of the art dealer Peter Nathan. The dark spot in the provenance of the work should not have been known at the time. The history of the origin has now been researched.

Disastrous mix-up?

In 1938 Nora Stiasny was forced to sell the painting that she had inherited from her uncle and his wife, the Klimt collectors Viktor and Paula Zuckerkandl. It was acquired by Philipp Häusler, whom Nora Stiasny met as a student at the arts and crafts school. Häusler taught there. He later became head of the Wiener Werkstätte for a short time – and a Nazi functionary. For only four hundred Reichsmarks (less than a tenth of what the picture was worth at the time), he buys “Roses Under Trees” after he has deterred other potential buyers. In this way he did his part to ensure that Nora Stiasny did not have enough money to get out of the country to safety. In 1942 she was deported and murdered in Poland.

Häusler, in turn, disguised ownership of the picture by presenting it as a “sketch” by Klimt, which his brother-in-law also bought, and took it with him to Frankfurt. He died there in 1966 and bequeathed it to a former friend. Eventually it ended up in the Paris museum through the art trade.

The fact that the descendants of Nora Stiasny submitted an application for return at the end of 2019, which is now to be granted, is related to another restitution. With a view to the decision in Paris, this must be interpreted as misguided. In 2001 Austria had already restituted a similar painting by Klimt, the painting “Apple Tree II” from the Belvedere Gallery in Vienna, to the Stiasny heirs – presumably wrongly.

In 2015, descendants of Elisabeth Bachofen-Echt, née Lederer, who was forced to transfer works from her art collection to her divorced husband during the Nazi dictatorship, contacted her. “Apple Tree II” is said to have actually been in her possession, not in Nora Stiasnys’. A new provenance dossier was commissioned by the Belvedere, but the picture had long since passed into other hands: the Stiasny heirs had sold the picture, valued at ten million euros by auction houses, and divided the proceeds among themselves. Supposedly it is now in Sweden or the United States. With “Roses under Trees” now clearly assigned to Nora Stiasny’s collection, it seems clear what was previously suspected: that the two images were mixed up.