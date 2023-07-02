Muse, a welcome guest on the European festival circuit for many years because of Bellamy’s tight live shows and infectious energy, suffered twice from a faltering microphone during the very last song on the setlist. To the surprise of the audience, the band left the stage.

After a few minutes, Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard returned. After extensive apologies, a make-up followed in the form of the song Showbiz, an early hit from 1999.

Muse was founded in 1994 and has been running for almost thirty years now. They had hits with, among others Supermassive Black Hole and Plug In Baby. Their most recent album, Will of the Peopledates from 2022.

#Muse #perfectionists #experiencing #technical #problems #Rock #Werchter