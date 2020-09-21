He calls himself “the golf scientist”, although most knew him as “the nutty scientist.” Bryson DeChambeau, a 27-year-old American, is certainly not a normal golfer. On the circuit he was like a freak because of his obsession with measuring and calculating everything on the field, with applying physics and mathematics to the game at sometimes obsessive levels, and in recent months due to a physical change that has led him to lining up with muscles to gain meters on the field with the tee shot.

The formula of the hunk scientist has served DeChambeau to win the US Open played in the New York field of Winged Foot, an infernal journey through his rough wild and the greens that looked like ocean waves. It is his first big, the rise to world number five, and a sonorous demonstration that his peculiar methods work.

Never better said, the numbers speak for themselves. DeChambeau not only beat all of his rivals, but was the only one to beat the fearsome Winged Foot: six under par at the end of the tournament, the only one in the red, six strokes ahead of Matthew Wolff, in par (the boy from 21 years could the pressure to leave as leader in the final round in his debut in a US Open, and to know that his victory was a feat not achieved in 107 years); at +2 was Louis Oosthuizen, +3 Harris English, +4 Xander Schauffele, +5 Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris, +6 Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas … and +10, in 23rd place, Jon Rahm and Rafa Cabrera Bello. A carnage from which he came out whistling, as if thinking “Didn’t they say I was crazy?”, The crazy scientist.

Until not so long ago it was the law to recognize that golf is emotions, to feel the ball, the grass under your shoes, the touch of the club and the force of the wind. More heart and skin than head. Or that’s how it used to be when players imagined shots, and no one did it like Seve, who all veterans who knew that kind of game yearn for now. Because today golfers resemble each other as made in a chain, and they hit the expected shots, calculate the yards, consult the database, talk to their caddy about numbers rather than feelings, and when something does not work they get into a lab to fill their bodies with sensors, or they move straight to the gym. DeChambeau is possibly the least aesthetic player to see on the circuit, such is his obsession with making the perfect movement, mechanical, like a robot, which seems continuously in tension, seized, and more so now that he looks like a weightlifter, so as not to get out not a millimeter of the position that the manuals say is the correct one, without taking into account that each golfer is a way of feeling. He seeks perfection in a constant revolution. This Sunday he measured and measured the last putt when he was six ahead.

At the age of six he was already taking algebra. In high school, to avoid making his parents pay for a physics book that cost $ 200, he asked for it at the library and copied it. The 180 pages! “So I was able to understand it better,” he explained. He studied Physics at the University, of course, and when he appeared on the professional circuit (after the 2016 Masters), with his Ben Hogan-style cap, it was not uncommon to see him train with all kinds of equipment to kick, measure humidity and calculate how he should give each stroke, and they even forbid him to use a compass. He has studied in which fields to leave or remove the flag of the hole when he kicks, according to the material of which the club is made, in case the ball bounces or not. Talk about science delighted, and could give a talk to vigoréxicos. When asked once about an injury that prevented him from playing well, he replied: “It was because my lumborum quadrant wasn’t working. My iliacs, longissimus thoracis, suffered ”.

Just as stunned an amateur is when he signs an autograph with his left (he is right-handed) and writing from right to left. Or any colleague when he recounted his diet last July: “In the morning I usually eat four eggs, five slices of bacon, some toast, and two protein shakes. During the days I have a few energy bars, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and a smoothie every six holes. That’s how swollen he is, a ball of muscles that he has cultivated during the pandemic by training three times a day to gain 20 kilos (up to 110; he measures 1.85m) and hit the ball stronger than anyone. So paste drives at 320 meters and 310 kilometers per hour. “What a bastard!” McIlroy blurted out when he saw such a bombardment.

That’s Bryson DeChambeau, US Open champion. And now who laughs at the scientist with muscles of steel?

Jon Rahm and Rafa Cabrera succumb: 10 over par

Jon Rahm was wanting and not being able. There are few who want and push more than the Basque golfer, although on the Winged Foot course it was impossible at all. It was filled with blows on the third day because of some putts who have not entered the entire tournament, unhinged more than once with the reading of some madhouse greens (and that he has been an expert in the field since childhood), and on the final day he crashed against the wall again.

Three consecutive bogeys on holes 3, 4 and 5 made him hit rock bottom. And then, like the cyclist who falls at a decisive moment and stands up enraged and even stronger, he rebelled against the world and linked, perhaps finally liberated, four birdies followed up to the 11th hole. He was at least in position to attack the top 10. A mirage. There was that crazy ride to remind him of what a US Open is: two bogeys more and a double on 18 to go up three on the day and with +10 in the total. In the same box, that +10, Rafa Cabrera Bello finished, but her fall was greater because she started from higher. The canary was dismounted with eight over par on the day when the day started in the lead group. Cruel US Open.

Final US Open classification.