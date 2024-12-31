Muscular dystrophy groups a group of diseases that cause loss of muscle mass and weaken the muscles. There are different types of muscular dystrophy and so far no cure has been found. The most widespread muscular dystrophy is the one that begins in childhood.

Causes of muscular dystrophy

Genetic mutations

The cause of this disease lies in the mutation of some genes. Human beings have some genes that are essential for the generation of proteins that act as protectors of muscle fibers. When any of these genes mutate and do not fulfill their function, muscular dystrophy appears. Most of these mutant genes are transmitted hereditarily.

Symptoms of muscular dystrophy

muscle weakness

The clearest symptom of muscular dystrophy is muscle weakness. There are various typologies of this disease:

– Duchenne type muscular dystrophy

It is the most common type of muscular dystrophy and especially affects boys between the ages of three and five (although it also occasionally occurs in girls). The most obvious symptoms are frequent falls, clumsiness when walking and running, difficulty making certain movements, and muscle stiffness.

– Becker type muscular dystrophy

It shows the same symptoms, but at lower intensity levels. It usually manifests itself in adolescence. It mainly affects men.

– Emery-Dreifuss muscular dystrophy

The upper arm muscles and lower leg muscles are the first areas where weakness appears. Symptoms usually begin before the age of 10 but can also appear in the twenties.

– Myotonic muscular dystrophy

It manifests itself with great difficulty in relaxing the muscles after a sudden contraction. Other symptoms are long, thin face and neck; difficulty swallowing; vision problems such as cataracts. It affects men and women between 20 and 30 years old.

– Facioscapulohumeral

In this case, muscle weakness usually manifests itself in difficulty opening and closing the eyes and the inability to smile or purse the lips. Men appear inclined and the scapulae appear “wings.” The spine curves backwards (lordosis) and there is difficulty swallowing, chewing and speaking as well as hearing problems. It affects adolescents, both men and women, but can also appear later; even in quarantine.

– Congenital

Problems in motor functions and muscle control appear from birth and the first years of life. This typology of the disease develops equally in boys and girls who develop chronic shortening of the muscles and tendons around the joints, which deprives them of mobility.

– Of waists

It appears in childhood or adolescence and mainly affects the hip muscles, expanding to the shoulders, legs and neck. The spine is rigid and there are mobility difficulties, apart from the fact that falls are frequent.

– Distal

It affects both men and women between their forties and sixties. It involves the muscles of the forearms, hands, lower legs, and feet. There is difficulty in making movements with the hands, extending the fingers, walking, climbing stairs and taking small jumps.

– Oculopharyngeal

It is caused by a defect in a protein. It can cause drooping eyelids and vision problems, difficulty swallowing, muscle atrophy in the face and shoulders, and heart problems. It usually appears in your forties or fifties.

Diagnosis of muscular dystrophy

Various tests

Diagnosis requires a physical examination and after a series of tests.

– Blood test to check for mutant genes.

– Enzyme tests to check if the level of creatine kinase in the blood is too high.

– Electromyography consists of puncturing the muscle with a needle that delivers a small electric shock and allows us to know how the muscles are doing.

General tests are also usually done to know the general condition of the patient and specific tests of organs such as the heart.

Muscular dystrophy treatment and medication

There is no cure

The treatment seeks to improve the patient’s condition, since there is no definitive cure for this disease. The objective is to increase the level of mobility and to achieve this, multiple methods can be used, ranging from document administration to even surgery.

It is important to maintain healthy eating habits and exercise regularly; walking, running and swimming are three highly recommended activities.

Prevention of muscular dystrophy

Diet rich in protein and fiber

You cannot prevent the onset of muscular dystrophy, but you can limit its consequences. The lack of mobility associated with this disease can lead to obesity or overweight. To combat this possibility, you must control your diet and make sure it is rich in proteins and fiber and low in fats and sugars. When dystrophy progresses it usually causes respiratory problems, so great care must be taken to avoid contracting pneumonia and similar ailments.