Researchers at the National Institutes of Health and their colleagues have discovered that a toxic protein made by the body called DUX4 could be the cause of two very different rare genetic diseases. For patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), or a rare facial malformation called arinia, this research finding could eventually lead to therapies that can help people with these rare diseases.

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Science Advances.

Muscular dystrophy: this is how DUX4 works

FSHD type 2 (FSHD2) is an inherited form of muscular dystrophy that causes progressive muscle weakness. Arynia is an extremely rare but serious disease that prevents the development of an external nose and bulbs and olfactory tracts.

Both diseases are caused by mutations in the SMCHD1 gene. In patients with FSHD2, there is an overproduction of DUX4 which kills muscle cells and this leads to progressive weakening of the muscles.

“DUX4 has long been known to damage muscle in patients with FSHD2, but what we found is that it can actually kill human nose precursors as well,” said Natalie Shaw, MD, lead author of the new study and group leader. pediatric neuroendocrinology at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), which is part of the NIH.

Shaw’s team found that the combination of the mutated SMCHD1 gene and an environmental modifier such as a virus can trigger the toxic DUX4 protein. This could be what causes arrhynia and muscular dystrophy.

Using stem cells created from patients with the two diseases, the researchers conducted studies on cells in the cranial placode, the cells that lead to the development of the body’s sensory organs, such as the nose. When the placode cells started forming, they started producing the DUX4 protein which caused cell death.

Researchers have shown that DUX4 is responsible for cell death in placode cells as well as muscle cells, but they still don’t understand why nose cells don’t die in muscular dystrophy or why muscle cells don’t die in arynia.

“Now what we need to do is try to understand the downstream players of DUX4, so we can prevent it from damaging muscle cells or nose precursors and hopefully find some new therapeutic options for patients suffering from these rare diseases. Shaw said.

A variety of mutations in the largest human gene, dystrophin, cause a spectrum of mild to severe dystrophin-associated muscular dystrophies. Duchenne muscular dystrophies (DMD) and Becker muscular dystrophies (BMD) are on the severe end of the spectrum affecting primarily skeletal muscle. Progressive muscle weakness in these purely genetic disorders encourages families with a positive history for genetic counseling to prevent recurrence, which requires accurate prevalence of the disorder.

The global prevalence of muscular dystrophy has been estimated at 3.6 per 100,000 people (95 CI 2.8-4.5 per 100,000 people), the greatest prevalence in Americans at 5.1 per 100,000 people (95 CI 3.4 -7.8 per 100,000 people). According to the subgroup analysis, the prevalence of DMD and BMD was estimated at 4.8 per 100,000 persons (95 CI 3.6-6.3 per 100,000 persons) and 1.6 per 100,000 persons (95 CI 1, 1-2.4 per 100,000 people).

According to the observatory of rare diseases: “The Italian Federation of Pediatricians (FIMP) presented today in Rome the new initiatives for the promotion of early diagnosis of neuromuscular diseases. After years in which the number of new cases grew by 10% per year, neuromuscular diseases currently show a stable incidence in our country.

Despite this, the overall number of people affected by these serious pathologies, which typically begin in childhood, is increasing: this happens because the supportive therapies available today are increasing the life expectancy of those affected. In Duchenne muscular dystrophy, for example, which affects about 2,000 people in our country, survival has almost doubled in recent years.

“Our goal is to try to bring the age of diagnosis forward,” says Dr. Mattia Doria, National Secretary for Scientific and Ethical Activities of the FIMP. “Scientific evidence and the experiences of patients and their families, in fact, testify to us that the quality and life expectancy increases significantly in function of the precociousness of starting the treatments.

Therefore, the role of the family pediatrician is fundamental, the specialist who follows the child’s development over time from birth and who is the first to identify possible signs of suspicion, sensitize parents to report them and send the services responsible for the diagnosis and at the start of the treatment”.

For this reason, the FIMP has been promoting the PETER PaN project (TERritorial PEdiatrics and Early Recognition of Neuromuscular Diseases) for over a year, created with the non-conditioning support of PTC Therapeutics in collaboration with the Parent Project APS association. The first results of the initiative are presented today in a national conference at the Ministry of Health. “They are rare diseases that appear in the very first months or years of life,” continues Dr. Doria.

“They need to be identified early through the recognition of specific symptoms. Early diagnosis plays a key role in ensuring timely initiation of treatments, which are able to slow the progression of the disease. There is no definitive cure for Duchenne dystrophy and until recently life expectancy was around 20 years. Now he frequently reaches the age of 30 and, not infrequently, we can meet 40-year-old patients”.

As part of the PETER PaN project, an information portal and an awareness-raising video spot for parents and caregivers have been activated. “There are alarm bells that must be promptly reported”, continues Dr. Carmelo Rachele, FIMP family pediatrician who is collaborating in the implementation of the project.

“If, for example, a child in the first months of life is unable to lift his head in the prone position, or between 6 and 9 months he is unable to roll over or maintain a sitting position or, again, if within 12 -15 months is unable to get up from the ground holding on to a support, it means that he could have a neurodevelopment disorder referred to the neuromotor area”.

“As family pediatricians – continues Dr. Doria – we have the task of evaluating infant neuromotor skills within the various activities envisaged by health balances, with particular reference to the first 48 months of life.

These are special visits that allow for timely implementation of adequate diagnostic-therapeutic pathways, any preventive examinations or prophylaxis interventions: it is important that families make use of them regularly. Furthermore, these appointments represent a fundamental moment of education in the correct lifestyles of the entire family and of the entire population”.

“Our Federation – adds Dr. Paolo Biasci, National President of the FIMP – therefore wants, with this project, to reaffirm the absolute importance of continuously submitting a child to health checks. The number of visits and their scheduling vary slightly in the various Regions, but taken together they are uniformly distributed and free throughout the national territory”.

Neuromuscular diseases affect a total of over 20,000 children and adolescents in our country. “They are all caused by genetic damage that can be inherited from the parents or new onset,” Dr. Rachel. “These are pathologies that determine a progressive muscle weakness that severely limits the ability to move and can lead to skeletal deformation and breathing difficulties. It is estimated that four out of ten patients need intensive and extensive rehabilitation programs.

In recent years, the introduction of specific treatments and new technological tools has made it possible to guarantee a good quality of life, especially if these treatments are started early, thanks also to the collaboration and cooperation between the primary care system of the area and the tertiary reference centers specialized in the treatment of rare diseases”.

“It is therefore fundamental – concludes Dr. Doria – a comprehensive update of the family pediatrician’s knowledge and skills on early recognition and comprehensive support for patients with special needs. To date, the Federation is planning training courses on these issues throughout the peninsula”.

“We thank the FIMP for the promotion of PETER PaN”, concludes Filippo Buccella, founder of the Parent Project patient association. “It is an important national project, of great scientific value, which aims to turn the spotlight on diseases that are difficult to deal with even for us caregivers.

The devastation and pain that strike a family upon discovering these diseases is terrible: in these moments, pediatricians are the only support for parents and young patients. The alliance is established precisely in those minutes that can change the history of a family forever. The FIMP project is the happy idea that, as in the famous story, can make our children fly happy”.