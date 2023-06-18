A Moscow gardener threatened his neighbors with reprisals for picking roses from a flower bed. Photo ad published in the group “Moscow with a twinkle | Moscow News” of the social network “VKontakte”.

“In Krasnogorsk, they noticed a very aggressive announcement from local residents,” the community administrators specified. On the fence of the adjoining garden there is a sheet of paper with a text addressed to the neighbors: “If you pick a rose, I’ll tear off the eggs.”

Netizens were outraged by the message. “Aggression is everywhere”, “It turns out that women can?”, “Sexism detected,” they wrote. “Judging by the absence of roses in this columbarium, no one has testicles within a kilometer radius”, “Better hands”, “You explain this to the Butovo goats,” other followers joked.

