Muscovites on Wednesday, June 23, will face a seven-hour heat. About it told RBC Associate Professor of Moscow State University, Candidate of Geographical Sciences Pavel Konstantinov.

According to him, this day in the capital will be the most difficult. “Today heat stress indices are at their maximum. The studies performed on individual days of the 2010 heatwave showed a more pleasing picture. For example, on the hottest day in the history of Moscow – July 29, 2010 – the duration of extreme heat stress did not exceed 4–5 hours. According to forecasts, about seven is expected today. The fact is that now the weather is very clear and calm – there were fewer such conditions in 2010, ”said Konstantinov.

The scientist explained that extreme heat stress begins with a state similar to the sensations of a person in a room without a fan at a temperature of + 41 degrees and standard humidity – the same effect can be obtained if you walk in Moscow in the sun during the daytime.

Konstantinov warned of the dangers of heat stress for the elderly. They need to organize a comfortable environment, since their cardiovascular system is in great danger.

The abnormal heat wave in Moscow on Tuesday, June 22, hit the day’s high of 104 years ago. The air at the city’s main meteorological station at VDNKh managed to heat up to 31.9 degrees.

