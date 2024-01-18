The Active Citizen project launched three votes, dedicated to places for winter recreation in the capital. Participants in one of them were asked to choose parks and public spaces where they work the best skating rinks in the city, Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina reported.

“Participants were offered 12 answer options. Among them are Gorky Park, VDNKh, the Kolomenskoye and Tsaritsyno museum-reserves, Sokolniki Park and the Vorontsovo estate. You can choose up to five sites or add your own,” noted the vice mayor.

In the second vote, you need to determine the locations where the the best ski slopes. Among the options are the natural and historical park “Bitsevsky Forest”, the natural monument “Serebryany Bor”, the parks “Fili”, “Sokolniki” and “Kuzminki”.

The third survey is dedicated to places with the best slides for tubing and ice skating. You can choose, for example, Tagansky and Babushkinsky parks, children's park named after N.N. Pryamikov, Yuri Luzhkov Park and Mitino Landscape Park.

It is planned to sum up the results and compile ratings of the sites in the spring.

This season, more than 4 thousand locations are open to residents and guests of the capital where they can actively spend time in the fresh air. There are 45 skating rinks with natural and artificial turf in cultural and recreation parks and natural areas. In addition, the city has almost 400 ski slopes with a total length of more than 500 km.

The Active Citizen project was launched in 2014. Since that time, more than 6.7 million people have joined it, and over 6 thousand votes have been taken.