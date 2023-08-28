Rakov: free tours will be held at the flagship center of the Filatov Hospital

Moscow will host free tours to the new flagship center of the City Clinical Hospital No. 15 named after O.M. Filatov. Muscovites will be shown not only high-tech operating rooms and intensive care units, but also a medical helicopter. This was announced by Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova.

This is a unique chance to see how the center works, where lives are saved. Visitors will learn about the digital capabilities of the hospital, go to a high-tech hybrid operating room, resuscitation and anti-shock rooms, see an air ambulance helicopter, ambulances and unique medical equipment, and also be able to work on modern medical simulators Anastasia RakovaVice Mayor of Moscow

According to Rakova, the flagship center of the Filatov hospital will be the third flagship that will work according to the new standard of emergency medical care. Excursions to it will be held on September 2 and 3 from 12:00 to 18:00 in small groups of 10-15 people. They will be conducted by medical specialists and employees of the My Documents centers.

For everyone, a separate mini-excursion to the hospital’s helipad will be organized, where, in case of favorable weather conditions, visitors will be able to study how the medical helicopter works. At the end of the tour, Muscovites will be able to admire the views that open from the roof of the center, drink an oxygen cocktail or eat ice cream.

In addition, visitors to the flagship will be able to see a mini-exhibition of medical uniforms, try them on and take photos in a special photo zone. Master classes and a face painting area will be organized for children. The whole event will be accompanied by light classical live music.

The construction of the flagship center of the Filatov Hospital took three years. The provision of assistance in it is organized according to a new standard, which was introduced in order to improve the quality, speed and efficiency of emergency assistance. The press service of the Moscow Social Development Complex emphasized that this is a new word not only in the capital, but in all Russian medicine.