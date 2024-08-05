Expert Eliseev: Rainbows will appear more often due to global warming

In Moscow, due to climate change, there will be more heavy rains, which means rainbows will appear in the sky more often. This was reported to the Moskva agency reported Chief Researcher at the Obukhov Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Leading Researcher at the Physics Department of the Lomonosov Moscow State University Alexey Eliseev.

“It is already known that the number of heavy rains has increased, and because of this, Muscovites see rainbows more often,” the specialist said.

Earlier, researchers from the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) concluded that the only way to prevent irreversible changes in the Earth’s climate system is to cool the climate as quickly as possible.

Human-induced warming could destabilize critical components of the climate system called tipping points (such as the Greenland Ice Sheet and the Amazon Rainforest). Even if the global warming target is met and temperatures return to below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the risks of tipping some systems will remain high.