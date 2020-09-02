The Moscow metro has already installed about five thousand cameras with face recognition function, reports “Kommersant”…

It takes a few seconds to identify the passenger. Soon, by October 1, the city will complete a pilot project to pay for travel in a new way – using a face scan, told at the Moscow Department of Transport.

Citizens will also be able to track the number of people on the trains. “Information will be sent to city mobile applications so that passengers can choose the most free cars – this is especially important after the pandemic,” the ministry added.

On August 14, it was reported that Moscow would close the Rizhskaya station on the Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya metro line for a whole year. Workers will be renovating the lobby and replacing old escalators with more reliable and safer ones.

Even more interesting in our “Odnoklassniki”… Subscribe!