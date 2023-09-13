Residents of Moscow will be able to have a set of popular dishes delivered from the Brunello restaurant to Sochi by private plane. You can place an order in the app “Yandex.Food”. It will cost 10 million rubles.

According to the delivery service’s website, the set includes a tartlet with tuna and black caviar, avocado with crab meat, leeks baked with asparagus, Chilean seabass steak with wasabi, veal tongue with asparagus, lemon tart with bergamot sorbet. The set itself will cost 11 thousand rubles, and its delivery along with the chefs who will prepare all the dishes right in front of the client in his apartment will cost 9,989,000 rubles.

The delivery price includes the rental of a private jet and collectible tableware, various additional costs and fees for the brand chef and team of chefs. The website states that you must place an order 48 hours in advance. At the same time, delivery time is indicated as 260-270 minutes to the center of the capital.

Muscovites wishing to order a set were warned that in case of bad weather, the flight could be postponed.

Previously became knownthat Muscovites will be the first in Russia to use such a service. Brand chef of the Brunello restaurant Ilya Zakharov noted that he and his team are looking forward to the opportunity to set off on the first gastronomic flight to Moscow.