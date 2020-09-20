More than 60 thousand Muscovites wanted to try the coronavirus vaccine on themselves. Mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin announced this on the air of the Russia-1 TV channel. TASS…

He clarified that these are the citizens who have applied as a volunteer. Of these, several thousand people have passed the appropriate medical tests so that they can already be enrolled in possible candidates for testing.

On September 17, in Russia, at the stage of preclinical trials and the first phase of clinical trials, the safety of the second vaccine against coronavirus developed by the Vector Center of Rospotrebnadzor was proved. Earlier, the head of the laboratory of the state scientific center of virology and biotechnology of the center, Ilnaz Imatdinov, said that after repeated vaccination with the drug “Vector”, all the volunteers developed antibodies of the required level. According to Imatdinov, the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine is planned to be released in November, after the drug is registered.

On August 11, President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of the world’s first vaccine in Russia, and Sputnik V was launched on August 15. The first to be vaccinated will be doctors and citizens from risk groups, and around the middle of September mass vaccination of Russians will begin.