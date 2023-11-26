Moscow Mayor Sobyanin warned of heavy snowfall in the capital on the night of November 27

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in TelegramThe channel warned residents of the capital about heavy snowfall on the night of Monday, November 27. He noted that particularly intense rainfall is expected in the early morning.

The city mayor said that the increase in snow cover by morning will be 16 centimeters. Another four centimeters of snow will fall by Tuesday night.

Sobyanin added that there will be freezing rain in places; due to temperature fluctuations between plus and minus, severe ice may form, and the wind will also increase.

“City services are working in enhanced mode. I ask you to be careful on the street and, if possible, refrain from traveling by personal transport,” the mayor concluded.

Earlier it was reported that Moscow will be covered in the evening of November 26 by a “black blizzard” with wind gusts of up to 17 meters per second. It is noted that the reason for this was the so-called Balkan cyclone, growing in the western Black Sea.