Heavy fog and ice will come to Moscow. The residents of the capital were warned about this in the Ministry of Emergency Situations, reports TASS…

According to Roshydromet, until 10:00 on January 5, the city will be shrouded in fog with a visibility of 200-700 meters. It is specified that the fog is considered strong if the visibility is less than 500 meters.

Ice is also expected on the roads. In this regard, drivers were advised to significantly reduce their speed and increase the distance from other vehicles. They were also urged to avoid sudden maneuvers on the road – overtaking, changing lanes, advancing. The Ministry of Emergency Situations issued the same warning for residents of the Moscow region.

According to the portal “Meteon news”, the capital region will be in the warm sector of the cyclone. The weather will be cloudy, but no significant precipitation. The maximum air temperature in Moscow will be 0 degrees, frost up to 5 degrees is possible in the region.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, promised that from Monday, January 4, winter weather would return to Moscow. There will be no more positive temperatures, and the southeast winds will bring coolness, he argued.

