Scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand warned Muscovites about abnormal morning frosts, a deviation from the norm of up to 12 degrees is expected. It is reported by “RIA News“.

Within a week, a temperature deviation of 7 to 12 degrees is expected. All nights will be colder, the warmest day will be Wednesday, but the anomaly will be five degrees. “In the morning, when everyone will see the children off to school, it will be minus 20 degrees,” said Vilfand.

According to the forecaster’s forecast, in the daytime on Monday, February 15, the thermometers will show minus 12 – minus 15, on Tuesday, February 16, minus 12 – minus 14, on Wednesday, February 17, about minus 10.

Previously, the chief specialist of the metropolitan meteorological office Tatyana Pozdnyakova statedhttps://moslenta.ru/news/moskvicham-rasskazali-o-pogode-v-fevrale-26-01-2021.htm that changeable weather awaits Muscovites in February. According to her, most likely in February there will be sharp fluctuations in temperature.

