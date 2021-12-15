Moscow residents were warned of a sharp cold snap. According to the forecasts of the capital’s meteorological office, next week the city may experience frosts down to minus 20 degrees. On Wednesday, December 15, writes about this RIA News…

It is also specified that starting from December 20, snowfalls will subside.

“During the day on the 20th, it will be minus 5-10, by the evening it will drop to minus 14,” said Tatyana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist of the Moscow meteorological office, and added that the temperature will continue to drop in the future.