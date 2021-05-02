The Moscow Department of Transport warned city residents about a severe thunderstorm, which is expected in the city on May 3 and 4, and recalled the safety rules in its Telegram-channel.

Muscovites were urged to stay at home whenever possible, not to use a car and not to park under trees. Pedestrians were advised to bypass billboards and wobbly structures.

It is noted that heavy rain, thunderstorms and winds up to 17 meters per second are expected in the city.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, promised Muscovites “a thunderstorm in early May.” According to him, on the night of May 4, rains will begin, in places strong.

