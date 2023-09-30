On a number of Moscow streets in the Ramenki area on Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1, traffic will be closed in connection with the My Capital half marathon. About it reports press service of the capital’s Department of Transport.

Thus, traffic will be closed from 12:00 on September 30 to 20:00 on October 1 on University Square near the intersection with Kosygina Street. In addition, there will be road closures on October 1 from 7:00 to 17:00 on Kosygina Street from Mosfilmovskaya Street to Leninsky Prospect and from 7:00 to 20:00 on University Square from University Avenue to Kosygina Street.

Citizens were warned that parking in temporary restricted areas was unavailable until the end of the event.

Earlier, Muscovites were warned about the closure of central streets to transport.