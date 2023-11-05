Gusty winds are expected in some places in the capital until the end of Sunday, November 5. This was reported by the press service of the Moscow Municipal Economy.

“According to weather forecasters, wind gusts of up to 17 m/s are expected in the capital today until the end of the day,” the statement says. message complex in the Telegram channel.

In this regard, residents of Moscow and the region were urged to be careful on the street, in particular, not to take cover under trees or park cars near them.

Meanwhile in Telegram channel The Hydrometeorological Center of Russia was informed that rain is expected on Sunday, the temperature will be +11…+13 degrees, in the region +9…+14 degrees. The wind will be southeast, south 6-11 m/s, with gusts up to 17 m/s in places during the day.

The night will be cloudy with light precipitation. The air temperature in the historical part of the city will be +6…+8 degrees, in the region – +3…+8 degrees.

Earlier, on November 2, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, warned Muscovites about the worsening weather during the November holidays. So, according to him, starting from November 3, the average daily temperature will be below +5 degrees, in addition, light rains are expected on November 4 and 5.

Later, on November 4, Vilfand reported that the weather was expected to return to November values ​​in Moscow from November 7. According to the expert, the air temperature at the beginning of the week will be about +9 degrees, and by the end it will drop to +1.