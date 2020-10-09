The traffic load in Moscow can reach 8 points on Friday evening. This was reported on October 9 in the press service of the Moscow Department of Transport and Development of Road Transport Infrastructure.

The department noted that the evening rush hour will be early and difficult, since this is the end of the working week, it rains, because of which there are always many minor accidents, and road work continues on several highways.

“We expect up to 8 points. If possible, choose city transport or leave in a private car after 20:00, and it is better to stay at home, “the city news agency quotes the message”Moscow“.

The main difficulties in traffic are observed on Shchelkovskoye Highway, Prospect Mira, Leningradskoye Highway in front of the Moscow Ring Road, Ryazansky Prospect, Garden Ring, TTK, the inner and outer sides of the Moscow Ring Road in front of Volokolamskoe Highway, the inner side of the Moscow Ring Road from Belaya Dacha to Lipetskaya Street, the outer side of the 91 km of the Moscow Ring Road and on the Enthusiasts highway.

It is noted that in connection with road works, traffic jams will be in the following sections: the inner side of the Third Transport Ring, the Rizhskaya overpass, the Kiev overpass in both directions, the intersection of the Volokolamskoye highway and 68 km of the Moscow Ring Road, Mira Avenue in the area of ​​the Severyaninsky overpass, Bolshoy Kamenny bridge, Pyatnitskoye highway in the area houses 54, Nizhegorodskaya overpass, Humpbacked overpass on Entuziastov highway, as well as Dmitrovskoye highway near 67 and 31 km of the Moscow Ring Road, writes RIAMO…

Earlier in the day, the Russian Hydrometeorological Center reported that cool cloudy weather with light rain is expected in the metropolitan region on Friday.