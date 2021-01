The Moscow authorities reminded the residents of the capital about the closed seven central stations of the Moscow metro. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the Moscow Department of Transport.

At the request of the police from 08:00, the stations Aleksandrovsky Sad, Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya, Ploschad Revolyutsii, Kuznetsky Most, Lubyanka and Kitai-Gorod are temporarily closed for entry, exit and transfer.

Muscovites were encouraged to use the Circle Line for transplantation.